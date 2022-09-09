New Delhi: After the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, a question is doing rounds on social media— What will happen to the royal canines? Apart from her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, the queen is survived by her beloved cohort of furry companions. Queen Elizabeth II had two Corgis, Muick and Sandy, one Dorgi, named Candy, and a Cocker Spaniel. A Dorgi is a cross between a Dachshund and a Welsh Corgi.Also Read - When Queen Elizabeth II Made Reference To Jallianwala Bagh Massacre As ‘Distressing Example’ In 1997

During the seven decades of her reign, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-ruling monarch had over 30 corgis. Her love for the Corgis started at the age of 7. She even smuggled the dog beneath a rug in the royal carriage for her honeymoon in 1947, The New York Post said.

While the details of the rehoming of the dogs have not been revealed by the palace yet, royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter told The Independent newspaper that there is no doubt that a plan is in place for their lives after Her Majesty’s death.

“We can only speculate on plans for the corgis – nothing is left to chance with the royal family,” she told the Independent, adding that the royal family is a family of dog lovers, though none are particularly fond of corgis. The Queen was definitely the lord and master and had a wonderful way with them. They were known to nip the ankles of the royal family.”