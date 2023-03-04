Home

What’s Happening With Iranian Schoolgirls? Over 900 Students Poisoned Mysteriously So Far

Several reports of schoolgirls poisoning in Iran have raised concern as many schools are reporting this issue for several months now. Symptoms include headaches and nausea, and local media have reported that some students experience temporary paralysis of their limbs.

There have also been reports of schoolgirls being poisoned in the capital Tehran - where 35 were hospitalised on Tuesday, according to Fars News.

Iranian Schoolgirls Poisoning: Hundreds of schoolgirls in Iran have been poisoned in the past three months, setting off an alarm in the country. According to a report by CNN, at least 900 schoolgirls have so far been poisoned in Iran. The first reported poisonings happened in the city of Qom on November 30, when 18 schoolgirls from one high school were hospitalised, according to Iranian state media. Most were released a short time later, but several had to be kept for observation for days.

After that several cases of poisoning of schoolgirls have surfaced across cities in Iran. There have also been reports of schoolgirls being poisoned in the capital Tehran – where 35 were hospitalised on Tuesday, according to Fars News. What’s even more shocking is that there has been no clarity so far as to how these girls are being poisoned. There has been no official confirmation on the number of students who have been poisoned but it is believed to be in the hundreds as many cities have reported the issue for over four months now.

Symptoms Of This Poisoning

Students have often reported strange odours prior to falling sick, saying they smell like rotten tangerines or strong perfume. Some local media have cited students as saying they saw strange objects being thrown into schoolyards before a poisoning.

Symptoms include headaches and nausea, and local media have reported that some students experience temporary paralysis of their limbs.

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister On Poisoning

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister in charge of Research and Technology Younes Panahi said on February 26 that the poisonings were “chemical” in nature, but not compound chemicals used in warfare and the symptoms were not contagious, according to IRNA. Panahi added that it appears that the poisonings were deliberate attempts at targeting and shutting down girls’ schools, according to IRNA.

Probe Ordered

The Parliament’s education committee has ordered a probe into this matter. The committee in a report claimed that nitrogen gas was detected in the poison used at some of the schools.

President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday ordered the interior ministry to follow up on poisoning cases. A day earlier, Iran’s police chief, Ahmad Reza Radan, said no arrests had been made.

Several officials have suggested foreign “enemies” of the Islamic republic might have carried out the attacks to smear it.

Several officials have suggested foreign "enemies" of the Islamic republic might have carried out the attacks to smear it.