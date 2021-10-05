New Delhi: Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has fallen by nearly $7 billion in a few hours, dropping him down to the 5th spot in the billionaires’ list, according to Bloomberg’s Scott Carpenter. Notably, a flurry of companies pulled advertising from Facebook Inc.’s network after the social media giant apps like WhatsApp, Instagram and messenger suffered a major global outage yesterday. Zuckerberg with a total wealth of $121.6 billion has fallen behind Bill Gates.Also Read - Hello Everyone! Here's What Twitter, Google, Zomato Said on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Global Outage

Previously, he was at the third spot on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. According to Bloomberg, the stocks of Facebook fell by 5% on Monday, adding to a 15 percent decline since mid-September. Also Read - Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram Down Globally; Company Issues Statement | Read Here

Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram Suffered Major Global Outage Also Read - Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Down; Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes | Check Here

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger went down for millions of users, including in India, on Monday evening, as they were unable to send or receive messages on social media platforms. “We are aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Andy Stone, Facebook communications executive said in a tweet.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks WhatsApp outages, 40 per cent users were unable to download the app, 30 per cent had trouble in sending messages and 22 per cent had problems with the web version.

In April, Facebook and Instagram went down for millions of users for a couple of hours in various parts of the world. The outage was the second in less than a month for the social networking giant.

Services restored after over 6 hours of outage

After being down for more than six hours, social media platforms—-WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram restored their services. Taking to twitter, Facebook apologised to users and confirmed that its apps were coming back online. “To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now”, tweeted Facebook.

To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Similarly, WhatsApp in a tweet said,”We’re starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again.”

Apologies to everyone who hasn’t been able to use WhatsApp today. We’re starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again. Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, a site that monitors reports of outages across the internet, Downdetector, said the Facebook service outage is the largest it has ever seen.