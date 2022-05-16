Paris: Global wheat prices have hit a new record high following India’s decision to ban exports as a scorching heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices soured. The price of wheat jumped to 435 euros (USD 453) per tonne as the European market opened on Monday, reported news agency AFP. India had banned wheat exports on May 14 days after saying it was targeting record shipments this year.Also Read - Thomas Cup Final 2022 Highlights: India Clinch Their First-Ever Thomas Cup, Win 3-0 Against Indonesia

Global wheat prices have been soaring due to supply fears after Russia's invasion of agricultural powerhouse Ukraine in February. Ukraine previously accounted for 12 per cent of global exports. The war has interrupted wheat production, while the blockades in the Black Sea have disrupted the transport of the grain. Further, poor harvests in China, along with a heatwave in India and drought in other countries, have further snarled the global grain supply.

How India Can Help World From Global Wheat Shortage

India is the world's second-largest wheat producer, and has about 10 per cent of the world's grain reserves, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture. The country has a large surplus resulting from its heavily subsidizing of its farmers. For months now, global buyers were banking on wheat supplies from India to help make up for global supply shortages that are heavily affected due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Banning the export, India said factors including lower production and sharply higher global prices meant it was worried about the food security of its own 1.4 billion people.

However, export deals agreed upon before the directive issued on May 13 could still be honoured but future shipments needed government approval. Exports could also take place if India approved requests from other governments “to meet their food security needs”.

India, which possesses major buffer stocks, previously said it was ready to help fill some of the supply shortages caused by the Ukraine war. Before the ban, India had been the only major supplier in global markets, due to worsening water scarcity in Brazil, the United States and Europe, according to a Reuters report.