Washington: The Russia-Ukraine armed conflict has been going on and getting uglier since it started on February 24 with the Russian invasion on the morning of February 24. Since then, some of the world's major powers, mainly the west led by the USA have been reported to have provided logistics, political, and military support in terms of equipment and personnel, as alleged. One episode from the same sequence has been reported by NBC News on Monday according to which, US President Joe Biden lost his temper while on phone with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the receiving end, quite literally, as he asked for more military aid. The date is cited as June 15. NBC News has cited the sources familiar with the call.

It is further reported that Biden routinely calls Zelenskyy when the US announces new aid packages for Ukraine, but the June call was different.

Biden had barely finished informing Zelenskyy that he had approved another USD 1 billion in military assistance for Ukraine when his counterpart started asking for extra help Kyiv needs but isn't getting, said the report.

Biden raised his voice, and as per the NBC report said Zelenskyy could “show a little more gratitude.”

Prior to the June 15 phone call, Biden’s dissatisfaction with Zelenskyy had been building for weeks, the sources said. According to them, the US president and a number of his aides believed that Washington was doing everything possible and as quickly as possible, but Zelenskyy continued to publicly pay attention only to what was not being done.

After Zelenskyy was rebuffed during the June call, Zelenskyy publicly delivered a video message thanking Biden for the assistance and defusing the tensions.

“I had an important conversation with US President Biden today,” NBC quoted Ukraine’s president in videotaped remarks. “I am grateful for this support. It is especially important for our defence in Donbas.”

The United States has been a leading provider of security assistance to Ukraine, particularly since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on February 24 as it has, in 2022, provided more advanced defence equipment to Ukraine, as well as greater amounts of previously provided equipment, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

This report on the Biden-Zelenskyy phone call comes two days after Washington announced USD 275 million in additional military assistance for Ukraine.

According to Pentagon, US security assistance committed to Ukraine, includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-armour systems and Mi-17 helicopters.