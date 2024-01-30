When Mahatma Gandhi Wrote A Letter To Adolf Hitler To Prevent World War II

On the death anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi, know about the letters he wrote to Adolf Hitler to make a attempt to stop the Second World War...

New Delhi: January 30 is observed as Martyrs’ Day each year as a mark of respect for the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, who had been shot dead by Hindu nationalist Nathuram Godse on this day in the year 1948. On Bapu’s death anniversary, let us take you back to an interesting story about him where he made an effort to propagate his principles of peace and non-violence across the world. It is the story of the letters Mahatma Gandhi wrote to Adolf Hitler, asking him to choose peace and thus make an attempt to prevent the occurrence of the Second World War..

