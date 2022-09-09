London: Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after remaining the UK’s longest-serving monarch for 70 years. She was 96 at the time of death. As a mark of respect, India will observe one-day state mourning on September 11. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one day state mourning on September 11 throughout India,” an official statement said.Also Read - Nihang Sikhs Hack Man To Death For Chewing Tobacco In Amritsar. Horrific Incident Caught on CCTV

On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day.

Queen Elizabeth II made three visits to India

Notably, India joined the world in sorrow over the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Following her accession to the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II made three visits to India – 1961, 1983, and 1997.

However, it was only during her third visit in 1997 when Queen Elizabeth II talked about the “difficult episodes” of colonial history – the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

What is Jallianwala Bagh Massacre?

On April 13, 1919, the British troops had opened fire on thousands of unarmed protestors who had gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar to discuss two resolutions, killing over 500 people. This was done on the orders of General Reginald Dyer.

Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband Prince Philip had in 1961 come on a visit to India and visited Bombay (now Mumbai), Madras (now Chennai) and Calcutta (now Kolkata). Both of them were the Guests of Honour at the Republic Day parade and had attended the event on the invitation of then President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

And during her 1983 visit to India, she presented Mother Teresa with an honorary Order of the Merit.

What Queen Elizabeth II Said About Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

However, during her third and final visit to India in 1997 when Queen Elizabeth II made a reference to “difficult episodes” of India’s colonial history, and called the Jallianwala Bagh massacre “a distressing example”.

“It is no secret that there have been some difficult episodes in our past. Jallianwala Bagh is a distressing example,” Queen Elizabeth II noted in her banquet address.

Even as Queen Elizabeth II called Jallianwala Bagh a distressing example, however, there was no formal apology from Britain for the cold-blooded murder in 1919.