‘When you don’t respond, the world will play games’: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar makes big statement on terrorism

EAM S Jaishankar emphasized that strong responses to terrorism earn global respect, recalling his 26/11 memorial visit with Marco Rubio.

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S Jaishankar- File image

New Delhi: Emphasizing India’s decisive approach to national security, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated on Thursday that global powers take note when a country responds firmly to acts of terrorism, warning that a lack of response leaves a nation vulnerable to global manipulation. Addressing the NDTV World Summit 2026, Jaishankar reflected on bringing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai. He noted that honoring the victims serves as a stark reminder of the gravity of cross-border terrorism that India has faced and underscores the necessity for decisive countermeasures.

What External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on response to terrorism?

“To me, 26/11 (memorial), where I took Secretary Rubio, should serve as a reminder of the enormity of what is being done to us and the necessity for us to respond. And believe me, when you respond, the world will take note of it. When you don’t respond, the world will play games,” he said.

The EAM was referring to Tuesday’s visit, when Rubio, reaffirming the shared US-India commitment to combating terrorism, laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at Mumbai’s Taj hotel paying tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks which saw Pakistani terrorists killing 166 people, including six Americans.

What Rubio said on US-India partnership?

“At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honoring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008 terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism,” Rubio had posted on X.

Contrasting India’s restraint after the 2008 Mumbai attacks with its decisive actions in recent years, including Pahalgam last year, the EAM said terrorism would now invite consequences, not a return to talks after a pause.

“If terrorism goes on, it will not be business as usual. It is not you’ll take a break and then say, okay, now it’s a long time, let me get back to talking to them again, which is what was the pattern,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)