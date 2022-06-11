New Delhi: Over two years into COVID pandemic, we are yet to know what exactly caused the infection spread. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it is recommending a deeper probe into whether a lab accident is the reason for the rise of COVID.Also Read - Sign Of Fourth COVID Wave? India Sees 8,329 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Daily Surge In Nearly 3 Months

That stance marks a sharp reversal of the UN health agency’s initial assessment of the pandemic’s origins, and comes after many critics accused WHO of being too quick to dismiss or underplay a lab-leak theory that put Chinese officials on the defensive.

WHO concluded last year that it was “extremely unlikely” COVID-19 might have spilled into humans in the city of Wuhan from a lab. Many scientists suspect the coronavirus jumped into people from bats, possibly via another animal.

Yet in a report released Thursday, WHO’s expert group said “key pieces of data” to explain how the pandemic began were still missing. The scientists said the group would “remain open to any and all scientific evidence that becomes available in the future to allow for comprehensive testing of all reasonable hypotheses.”

China responds to WHO’s Wuhan ‘lab theory leak’ probe

China attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated “lie”, after the WHO recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also rejected accusations that China had not fully cooperated with investigators, saying it welcomed a science-based probe but rejected any political manipulation. He also reiterated calls for an investigation into “highly suspicious laboratories such as Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina” in the United States where China has suggested, without evidence, that the US was developing the coronavirus as a bioweapon.

“The lab leak theory is totally a lie concocted by anti-China forces for political purposes, which has nothing to do with science,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.