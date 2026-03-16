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Where is Benjamin Netanyahus son, Yair Netanyahu? Speculations rife as his X account shows no activity since 9 March

Where is Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu? Speculations rife as his X account shows no activity since 9 March

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared consistently active following the outbreak of the conflict.

Yair Netanyahu and Benjamin Netanyahu (Image: Instagram: Yair Netanyahu/File)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict with Iran, speculation regarding the family of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to swirl. Claims concerning the death of PM Benjamin Netanyahu captured public attention on social media over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday). This speculation only ceased when the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office issued a clarification, confirming that the Prime Minister is in perfect health. Immediately following this, the X account of Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, became the focal point of discussion.

Yair Netanyahu’s X account

Yair has stopped posting on X for some time now. Many have speculated that this sudden silence is due to a “family tragedy,” given that he was previously highly active on the platform—tweeting and retweeting multiple times every day. Social media users are linking the complete lack of activity on Yair’s X account since March 9 to the possibility of some unfortunate event having befallen the family.

Yair’s sudden disappearance raises questions

Yair’s sudden disappearance from X has drawn the attention of social media users not only in Israel but across the globe. No explanation has yet emerged regarding the reason for his sudden absence. Consequently, various theories and rumours are circulating. Speculation has even begun to surface regarding whether there might be some truth to the earlier claims concerning the deaths of his father and uncle.

Israel and the United States launched an attack on Iran on February 28. This strike resulted in the deaths of several top Iranian leaders and caused significant damage in Tehran. In retaliation, Iran subsequently launched missile strikes against Israel. As a result, fierce fighting has been raging continuously for the past 16 days.

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Why the questions surrounding Netanyahu?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared consistently active following the outbreak of the conflict, even visiting the specific areas that had been targeted by Iran. Benjamin Netanyahu has not been seen in public for the past week. Consequently, various rumours started circulating regarding him and his family.

Numerous social media accounts have repeatedly claimed that Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence has been targeted in a missile attack. While some are claiming the death of Netanyahu’s brother, others are asserting that he himself has died. Despite clarifications issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, speculation surrounding this matter shows no signs of abating.

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