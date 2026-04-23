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Where is Irans new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei? Why is he missing from Iran-US talks? Heres what we know

Where is Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei? Why is he missing from Iran-US talks? Here’s what we know

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Reports suggest Iran’s new Supreme Leader has not appeared publicly and is missing from Iran–US talks. Here's what we know.

Iran leader Mojtaba Khamenei- File image

Iran-US war: It has been more than since Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei rose to power in the war-torn country. However, in a surprising note, the top Iranian leader is still missing from public view. His leadership began after the assassination of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had long been a constant and visible presence in Iranian politics. Now, at a time when the country is facing a serious and dangerous conflict, people from across the globe have neither seen nor heard directly from the man leading them. Rather, his messages are being read on state television or posted online, instead of appearing in person. Here are all the details you need to know about where is Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei and why he is not in action.

Where is Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei?

Talks around the absence of Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei have been in news for the last few weeks but the leader is yet to come on the camera. The situation has grown more unusual with the release of videos that appear to show him speaking, but are not real, raising more questions than answers.

Notably, the absence of the leader is in contrast with his father is striking, as the former leader rarely went a week without addressing the nation or making his position clear. Here are reports that may explain his absence.

What is global media reporting on Mojtaba Khamenei?

A source told CNN that Mojtaba Khamenei was injured during the same wave of strikes that killed his father and senior military leaders, suffering a fractured foot, a bruised eye, and cuts to his face. At the same time, Reuters reported that he is still involved in running the country, joining meetings through audio calls and helping guide decisions on the war and possible talks with Washington. Even so, his continued absence has left many uncertain.

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Also read: ‘Disfigured, both legs wounded’: Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s condition after US-Israeli strikes, says report

Crude oil prices near $100 as Iran tightens Hormuz control, ceasefire doubts rise

In a related significant global development, global crude oil prices rebounded on Monday towards the $100 per barrel mark amid fresh escalations in the West Asia conflict.

Also read: India-Iran relationship to grow stronger after the war? Mojtaba Khamenei’s representative issues major statement, says ‘our relationship…’

The international benchmark Brent crude futures rose as much as 7.18 per cent to hit an intraday high of $96.87 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded at $91.20, up 8.76 per cent from the previous close.

(With inputs from agencies)

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