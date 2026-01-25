Home

Where is Irans Supreme Leader Khamenei? Has he fled the country or hiding? What do reports say?

Sources say that Khamenei's third son, Masoud Khamenei, is currently in charge of the daily operations of the Supreme Leader's office.

New Delhi: It seems that the prospects of a military confrontation between Iran and the United States are very high, as there has been an escalation in both the war of words and military movements on both sides once again. According to local media reports, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been moved to a special underground shelter in Tehran. The report, citing sources close to the government, states that the decision was made after senior military and security officials assessed the possibility of a potential US attack as a serious threat. Meanwhile, Khamenei has handed over executive command to one of his sons.

Highly secure and fortified location

According to Iran International, this underground facility is a highly secure and fortified location with several interconnected tunnel-like passages. The sources also claimed that Khamenei’s third son, Masoud Khamenei, is currently in charge of the daily operations of the Supreme Leader’s office and serves as the main point of contact (POC) with the executive branches of the government.

USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

Amidst all this, the US has intensified its military deployment to the Middle East as the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group of the US Navy is currently stationed in the Indian Ocean. It is expected to reach the Arabian Sea or the Persian Gulf in a short time. The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group consists of guided-missile destroyers such as the USS Spruance, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., and USS Michael Murphy.

Trump dispatches warships to West Asia

In terms of air power, the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is equipped with F-35C stealth fighter jets and F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft. In addition, the US has deployed F-15E Strike Eagles and the United Kingdom has sent Typhoon fighter jets to the region.

US President Donald Trump and senior officials have described this deployment as a precautionary measure and a show of force. They say this step has been taken to deter Iran from any further provocations, especially amid growing concerns over the crackdown on protests and its nuclear programme.

Trump has made known his intention and goal to change the regime in Iran.

Iran warns US

Iran has also adopted a tough stance as Iranian officials have warned that any military attack, even a limited one, will be considered an “all-out war.” Iran has also placed its forces on high alert. The severity of the situation can be gauged by the fact that Khamenei is reported to have moved to an underground shelter.

