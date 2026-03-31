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Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Russias ambassador to Iran answers the question

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Russia’s ambassador to Iran answers the question

Mojtaba Khamenei has been issuing statements and messages, but he has yet to be seen in public.

Mojtaba became the Persian nation’s Supreme Leader in place of his father.

New Delhi: The war involving the USA, Israel, and Iran started on February 28, when Israel launched massive strikes on Iran. The then Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in one of those strikes. Following that, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was made the next Supreme Leader. Now, after almost a month, Mojtaba Khamenei has yet to make a public appearance, and the clamour for his public appearance is growing louder, especially by the United States, which claims that the new Supreme Leader is either killed or badly wounded in the air strikes.

Mojtaba Khamenei Has Been Issuing Statements And Messages

Irrespective of his conspicuous absence for almost a month, Mojtaba Khamenei has been issuing statements and messages, but he has yet to be seen in public. Meanwhile, there had been rumours and reports too that Mojtaba is recuperating in Russia, where he is receiving treatment for injuries he sustained during the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Russia has rubbished these claims as Moscow asserts that the Supreme Leader is very much in his own country.

Russia’s ambassador to Iran, Alexey Dedov, while addressing the local media, has stated that Mojtaba Khamenei is in the country but “is refraining from making public appearances for understandable reasons.”

Supreme Leader May Have Been Killed: Trump

Mojtaba became the Persian nation’s Supreme Leader in place of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed when Israel and the United States launched air strikes on Iran on February 28. The US has also stated that Mojtaba was badly wounded and “likely disfigured.”

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US President Donald Trump has stated that the Supreme Leader may have been killed in the attacks. A fact that Tehran denies.

Iran’s envoy to Moscow had, earlier this month, denied reports that Mojtaba Khamenei had been airlifted to Russia to receive treatment for injuries caused by US and Israel’s air strikes.

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