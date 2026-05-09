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Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Why is US not able to trace his location?

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Why is US not able to trace his location?

Mojtaba is not only shaping Iran's war strategy, but his role is also decisive in the ceasefire negotiations with the US.

Where is Mojtaba Khamenei?

New Delhi: Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is completely absent from public life, but behind the scenes, he is laying the groundwork for war. According to a new report by American intelligence agencies, Mojtaba is not only shaping Iran’s war strategy, but his role is also decisive in the ceasefire negotiations with the US. Mojtaba was seriously injured in the attack at the beginning of the war. Since then, he has not been seen in public, due to which speculations were being made all over the world about his health and daily activities.

American intelligence sources say that Mojtaba’s dominance remains in spite of the tension in different factions of power within Iran. They are working very carefully and are deciding the direction of the negotiations with America.

Not Using Technology, Using Messengers

Mojtaba Khamenei’s security and privacy concern is that he is not using any kind of electronic gadget or device. According to US intelligence officials, he stays away from phones or computers for fear of his location being tracked. He is talking only to those people who come to meet him personally or they are sending their messages through messengers. Because of this, America has not yet been able to find out his exact location.

Mojtaba Now Fully Healthy?

According to intelligence information, a part of Mujtaba’s body was badly burnt in the attack. Serious injuries are being reported on his face, hands, torso and legs, for which he is still undergoing treatment.

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However, these reports are being described as mere rumours by Iran’s official circles. Mazhar Hussaini, Chief of Protocol of the Office of the Supreme Leader, claims that Mojtaba is now fully healthy and he had minor injuries, which have now healed.

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