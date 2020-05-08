New Delhi: Amid speculations that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is actually not well and it was his body double who made an appearance on May 1 to put the global speculations to rest, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has apparently sent a “verbal message” to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, state media KCNA reported Friday. Also Read - Kim Jong Un Dead or Alive: Is North Korean Leader Using Body Double Like Hitler And Saddam? Here's The Truth

The news agency did not explain what it meant by a "verbal message," and it was not clear if Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping had spoken directly. But the message had to do something with China's fight with Covid-19.

Coincidentally, it was China which reportedly sent a medical team to North Korea as rumours of his not being well were doing the rounds. The rumours started on April 15 when he did not take part in the birthday celebrations of his grandfather.

After 15 days of disappearance, on May 2, his photos appeared on the Rodong Sinmun newspaper. The North Korean Central Television also released pictures and video clip of Kim, cutting the ribbon of a fertilizer plant. He was seen walking, smiling, laughing, waving to crowds. Senior officials, including his sister and likely successor, Kim Yo Jong, were also in attendance. He was seen limping which experts attributed to his probable leg injury. Some experts pointed out a mark on his right hand which could have been a result of cardiovascular surgery.

But now there are claims that it was not the real Kim Jong-Un. There are several discrepancies in the appearance in both the photos — before and after the disappearance — especially in teeth setting, ear lobes etc.