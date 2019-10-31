New Delhi: US President Donald Trump posted a photoshopped picture of he draping the dog that was part of the US raid which led to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death with a medal. “AMERICAN HERO!” Trump tweeted.

Thank you Daily Wire. Very cute recreation, but the “live” version of Conan will be leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week! https://t.co/Z1UfhxsSpT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

The photoshop was not done by him as it became clear later when he thanked Daily Wire for creating it. Though the name of the dog has not been announced for security reasons, it has already become a social media sensation. The US president said that the dog will be leaving the Middle East next week.

A top US general, as reported by PTI, has said that the dog has already returned to service.

The dog is a four-year veteran of the SOCOM Canine Program and has been a member of approximately 50 combat missions, US Central Command Commander General Kenneth McKenzie said on Wednesday.

“He was injured by exposed live electrical cables in the tunnel after Baghdadi detonated his vest beneath the compound,” the general said, adding the dog, whose name was not revealed, has returned to duty.

McKenzie said that US special operations command military working dogs are critical members of the US forces.

These animals protect US forces, save civilian lives, separate combatants from noncombatants, and immobilize individuals who express hostile intent, he said.

These special dogs are very good at scenting humans and going after them when they’re not immediately obvious. Baghdadi’s safe house in northwest Syria was stormed on Sunday by special forces along with military working dogs and chased the world’s most wanted terrorist leader as he tried to flee. He was cornered in a tunnel beneath the building.

(With Agency Inputs)