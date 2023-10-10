Which Airlines Have Suspended Israel Flights After Hamas Attacks?

Bulgaria Air cancelled a return flight to Tel Aviv on Monday and Tuesday, and said a flight to and from Tel Aviv on Thursday was scheduled to operate as planned.

Air India Cancels All New Delhi-Tel Aviv Flights After Hamas Attacks Israel

Several international airlines have suspended flight services with Tel Aviv after the surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel over the weekend, impacting hundreds of flights.

Here are airlines that have temporarily halted flights to and from Israel:

AFRICA

Royal Air Maroc cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv on Saturday and Sunday.

AMERICAS

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Monday it would cancel flights to and from Tel Aviv through Oct. 31.

On Sunday, United Airlines (UAL.O) and American Airlines (AAL.O) suspended direct flights to Tel Aviv. United ran two flights to the U.S. from Israel late on Saturday and early on Sunday but then suspended services “until conditions allow them to resume”.

Air Canada (AC.TO)cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice. The carrier said on Monday it would resume the route “as soon as the situation stabilizes”.

ASIA

Hainan Airlines (600221.SS), the only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, cancelled flights connecting Beijing and Shanghai to Tel Aviv from Oct. 12 to Oct. 31. It said flights between Shenzhen and Tel Aviv were unchanged.

Cathay Pacific (0293.HK) cancelled its Tuesday and Thursday flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv and said it would provide further updates regarding its next scheduled service. Korean Air (003490.KS) cancelled its Monday flight between Incheon and Tel Aviv, and expects future flights to be irregular.

EUROPE

All airlines owned by Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), including Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Brussels Airlines, cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Saturday.

Ryanair (RYA.I), Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Wednesday.

Britain’s easyJet (EZJ.L) paused flights with Tel Aviv through Friday, and said it would adjust the timing of flights in the next few days.

Air France KLM (AIRF.PA) suspended flights without providing a time frame. Its unit Transavia France cancelled flights through Thursday, and said it was not yet known what this meant for flights from Oct. 13.

Norwegian Air (NAS.OL) cancelled flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to Tel Aviv and return flights through Sunday.

Finnair (FIA1S.HE) suspended flights until Saturday and will monitor flights as of Oct. 15. The Finnish carrier said it did not use Israeli airspace on its flights at the moment.

Hungarian Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) said on Monday its flights to and from Tel Aviv were cancelled until further notice.

Portugal’s TAP suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv without providing a time frame. It said passengers with flights booked until the end of October could rebook them free of charge or request a refund.

IAG-owned (ICAG.L) Iberia and Vueling cancelled their flights to Tel Aviv until Sunday.

Air Europa, another Spanish airline, cancelled a flight to Israel scheduled for Tuesday and will evaluate whether to resume flying from Wednesday.

Italy’s ITA cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 12.

Aegean Airlines (AGNr.AT)cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Thursday.

Air Malta cancelled two return trips on Monday and Wednesday, saying it would continually adjust operations as needed.

Icelandair (ICEAIR.IC)said on Sunday the last three scheduled flights to Tel Aviv had been cancelled.

Virgin Atlantic cancelled a return trip to Tel Aviv on Tuesday and Wednesday, and said its flights between London Heathrow and Tel Aviv could face delays or cancellations.

Poland’s LOT said flights from Tel Aviv may be delayed or cancelled in the upcoming days.

MIDDLE EAST

Etihad Airways cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv on Monday and Tuesday.

Gulf Air cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 14.

