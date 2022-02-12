New Delhi: Many were forced to quit while many lost their jobs during COVID pandemic. Google Search survey has revealed that over the past year, people were most interested in jobs that involve helping others, travel and working in real estate — ideally in a role that doesn’t require a traditional boss.Also Read - Google Releases First Look Of Android 13. Details Here

In India, millions of people lost jobs across various sectors during the pandemic. The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) revealed in October that 32 per cent of the staff employed by the organised sector of the industry — that is, 23 lakh restaurant workers out of the total workforce of 75 lakh — have lost their jobs, news agency IANS reported.

Here are the top-10 most searched "how to become" jobs from January 2021-January 2022

Real estate agent

Flight attendant

Notary

Therapist

Pilot

Firefighter

Personal trainer

Psychiatrist

Physical therapist

Electrician

The ‘Great Resignation’ is an idea proposed by Professor Anthony Klotz of Texas A&M University that predicts a large number of people leaving their jobs after the COVID pandemic ends and life returns to “normal.”

Managers are now navigating the ripple effects from the pandemic, as employees re-evaluate their careers and leave their jobs in record numbers.

The ‘Great Resignation’ of 2021 is usually talked about as an American phenomenon, but Search trends suggest that people everywhere were looking to leave their jobs.

According to Google, the top countries searching for “how to leave your job” come from five different continents: The Philippines is at the top, followed by South Africa, then the US, Australia and the UK.

“Month after month, a record number of people put their tools away, shut their laptops, took off their badges, handed in their two week’s notice or simply walked out the door and didn’t go back,” Jennifer Kutz, Search trends expert, said.