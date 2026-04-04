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Global Firepower Military Index 2026: Which country has the Worlds largest army? Not US, Russia, China, Iran, Israel; it is...,India is ranked at...

Global Firepower Military Index 2026: Which country has the World’s largest army? Not US, Russia, China, Iran, Israel; it is…,India is ranked at…

The March 2026 report by Global Firepower lists the world’s largest militaries based on the total number of soldiers, including active duty soldiers, as well as reserves and paramilitary personnel.

Global Firepower Military Index 2026: Which country has the World’s largest army? Not US, Russia, China, Iran, Israel; it is...,India is ranked at...

Several countries are revamping their military capabilities to maintain their position as world powers. As per the 2026 Global Firepower Index, Bangladesh currently ranks number one on the index with nearly 7 million military personnel. This is interesting because China has the largest standing army in the world. The March 2026 report by Global Firepower lists the world’s largest militaries based on the total number of soldiers, including active duty soldiers, as well as reserves and paramilitary personnel. The results are surprising, as some countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam that do not have large regular forces have millions of reserve soldiers to augment their forces.

Which country has the World’s largest army? Not US, Russia, China, Iran, Israel

This data was collected from GlobalFirepower (March 2026). The definition of reserve and paramilitary forces varies from nation to nation. For example, although Bangladesh has more than 200,000 active military members, it has almost 7 million reservists, making it the highest in the world. Vietnam follows the same model as Bangladesh, which has, approximately, an average-sized active force and one of the largest reserve systems in the world. Ukraine is included in this group due to its rapid mobilization and expansion due to the ongoing war with Russia.

However, if we examine only the number of active duty personnel, the rank order would be significantly changed. China has approximately 2 million active duty soldiers. India, Russia, and the US all have over 1 million active duty military personnel.

Rank Country Active Personnel Reserve Personnel Total Personnel 1 Bangladesh 204,000 6,800,000 7,004,000 2 Vietnam 450,000 5,300,000 5,750,000 3 Ukraine 900,000 4,100,000 5,000,000 4 India 1,400,000 3,500,000 4,900,000 5 South Korea 450,000 3,200,000 3,650,000 6 Russia 1,300,000 2,300,000 3,600,000 7 China 2,000,000 1,100,000 3,100,000 8 USA 1,300,000 800,000 2,100,000 9 North Korea 1,300,000 650,000 1,960,000 10 Taiwan 230,000 1,700,000 1,930,000

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