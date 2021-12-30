New Delhi: Doctors have been considered as the most trusted profession across 28 markets around the world, according to Ipsos’ Global Trustworthiness Index. The survey revealed that an average of 64 per cent rated doctors as trustworthy across the world while scientists slipped to the second spot with 61 per cent. While many professions’ positions have barely shifted over the last few years, one notable impact during the pandemic has been a boost to the standing of doctors, moving them above scientists who were the top profession in previous waves, the survey stated.Also Read - Passengers Damage DTC Buses in Delhi After Failing to Board Due to Curbs, 5 Detained

Scientists were seen trustworthy by six in ten of the global sample (61 per cent) and their ratings have stayed the same in many markets over the past two years. The largest increases in trust in scientists since 2019 have been recorded in Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Brazil and Canada , while the biggest drops have been in Argentina and Mexico, according to the survey.

Teachers occupied third position 55 per cent globally voting for the profession, according to Ipsos' Global Trustworthiness Index. As with scientists, in many countries trust scores for teachers have moved little through the pandemic, but there has been a sixteen percentage-point increase in trust for teachers in Saudi Arabia between 2019 and 2021, as well as nine point rises in Hungary and Japan. Over the same period perceptions of trustworthiness have improved in Malaysia, Italy and South Africa, while they have fall in the US and Argentina.

Which is the least trusted profession

Globally, three professions stand out as the least likely to be considered trustworthy: government ministers, advertising executives and politicians. Politicians were found to be the least trusted profession as only 10 per cent on average believe they can be trusted. According to survey, 14 per cent say the same about government ministers and 15 per cent believe advertising executives can be trustworthy. This year the Global Country Average has 15 per cent scoring advertising executives one or two out of five for trustworthiness and just 10 per cent doing the same for politicians.

While these scores are similar to previous years, the level of distrust in these professions has fallen somewhat. Between 2019 and 2021 the proportion who see politicians as untrustworthy across 22 countries has fallen four points from 66 per cent to 62 per cent, while distrust of government ministers has dropped by five percentage points (from 58 per cent to 53 per cent).

Advertising executives have also seen a shift; in 2019 nearly half considered them untrustworthy (45 per cent) but now that figure stands at four in ten (39 per cent), the survey stated.

What more does the survey reveal

On average, almost two-thirds of those in 22 countries which have been studied over the three waves rate them as trustworthy (64%), an increase of seven percentage points since 2019 and nine points ahead of their score in September 2018. By contrast, the proportion saying the same about scientists has stayed at about six in ten across all three years (61 per cent in 2021).

Great Britain leads the world in trusting doctors with 72 per cent rating them as trustworthy, a proportion which has risen slightly since 2018 (67 per cent). Doctors are similarly highly trusted by Dutch people (71 per cent) and Canadians (70 per cent).

In Hungary and Chile, the proportion rating doctors as trustworthy has risen by 19 percentage points between 2019 and 2021. Over the same period there have also been big increases in Saudi Arabia (+17ppt), Poland (+12ppt), Brazil and Russia (both +10ppt).

However, there are some countries which remain less likely to see doctors as trustworthy. South Koreans are the least trusting on just 38%, but this is a ten-percentage point rise since 2018. The Japanese are the second-least likely to find doctors trustworthy on 52 per cent, but there has been a 13 percentage-point increase on this score compared with the 2019 pre-pandemic survey wave. Despite these scores still being low by global standards, it should be noted that this is due to many giving a mid-score, rather than considering doctors to be untrustworthy.

Mexico is the only country to register a fall in the trustworthiness of doctors between 2019 and 2021, with trust falling from 71 per cent to 66 per cent.