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While Strait of Hormuz grapples with crisis, this small country raking in millions by allowing passage to ships

While Strait of Hormuz grapples with crisis, this small country raking in millions by allowing passage to ships

Approximately 20% of the world's total oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz. However, due to military tensions between Iran and the US, this route has become completely unsafe.

(Image: Solarisys/Adobe Stock)

New Delhi: While many economies across the globe—including India’s—are grappling with financial crises due to the Iran-US/Israel conflict, one small nation is witnessing a shower of wealth. This country is none other than Panama. The ongoing conflict in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have fundamentally altered the dynamics of global trade. Amidst this global crisis, the Panamanian government is generating massive revenue at an unprecedented pace.

Traffic Levels Are at Record Highs

Approximately 20% of the world’s total oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz. However, due to military tensions between Iran and the US, this route has become completely unsafe. Consequently, the Panama Canal remains the safest and most viable alternative route available to shipping companies. Vessels transporting oil and gas are now rapidly diverting toward the Panama Canal, driving traffic levels there to record highs. According to the Panama Canal Authority, shipping companies have placed additional bids of up to $4 million (approximately Rs 37 crore) to secure expedited passage through this route.

Record-Breaking Bids in Auctions

While there is typically a fixed fee for transiting the Panama Canal, the Authority conducts ‘Slot Auctions’ for vessels without prior reservations. Under this system, priority passage is granted to the highest bidder. The blockade at the Strait of Hormuz has caused such a surge in the volume of ships seeking to transit the Panama Canal that the waiting list has now grown significantly long. The situation has reached a point where auctions are being utilized as the primary mechanism to manage and facilitate the passage of vessels.

The average cost for a single vessel to transit the canal ranges between $300,000 and $400,000. Previously, companies would pay an additional $250,000 to $300,000 to expedite their transit; however, in just the last few weeks, this average additional cost has skyrocketed to Rs 425,000.

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The Administrator of the Panama Canal revealed that a fuel tanker placed an additional bid of $40 million to alter its destination and expedite its arrival. The vessel was originally bound for Europe but was diverted toward Singapore due to a fuel shortage.

Panama’s Rising Significance

Due to tensions between Iran and the United States, the route through the Strait of Hormuz has become extremely hazardous. Fearing missile and drone attacks, companies are increasingly viewing the Panama Canal as a safer alternative. According to Rodrigo Noriega, a prominent Panamanian analyst, the government is striving to maximize revenue generated from this global crisis. However, this situation is placing immense pressure on global supply chains.

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