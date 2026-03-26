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While the world suffers from unstable economies due to Iran War, Russia is raking in billions every day; Heres how

While the world suffers from unstable economies due to Iran War, Russia is raking in billions every day; Here’s how

According to reports, Russia is providing assistance to Iran amidst the ongoing conflict.

(File)

New Delhi: The conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States—now in its 27th day—has crippled the economies of the Middle East, Europe, and South Asia. Conversely, this very conflict is allowing Russia to amass immense wealth. Following the lifting of US sanctions, Russia is selling oil in massive quantities. Through these oil sales, Russia is generating daily earnings of at least Rs 71 billion. This marks a record high in oil-related revenue for Russia over the past three years, a significant turnaround given that the US had imposed sanctions on Russian oil in 2022 in response to the war in Ukraine.

According to The Telegraph (UK), the conflict involving Iran is expected to enable Russia to sell $24 billion worth of oil in March alone. Daily, Russia is currently selling oil worth $760 million—an amount roughly equivalent to Rs 71 billion.

How Did Russia’s Earnings Surge?

The Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed due to the conflict involving Iran. Ships are permitted to traverse this route only under strict conditions, a restriction that has brought oil supplies from the Gulf nations to a standstill. Consequently, nations across the globe are turning to Russia to purchase oil. The United States has also permitted these nations to do so.

Russia Selling Oil At Standard Market Prices

Prior to the conflict, Russia was selling oil at discounted rates; however, it is now selling oil at standard market prices. According to the Kyiv Institute, Russian oil is currently being sold at $100 per barrel. This shift has resulted in a sudden and significant surge in Russia’s earnings.

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Countries such as India and China have substantially increased the volume of oil they purchase from Russia. According to available data, India has decided to purchase 72 per cent more oil from Russia in March 2026 compared to February 2026.

Is Russia Helping Iran?

According to the Financial Times, Russia is providing assistance to Iran amidst the ongoing conflict. In addition to food supplies, Russia is dispatching drones and weaponry to Iran. Citing Western intelligence officials, the report further states that Russia is furnishing Iran with intelligence regarding Israeli and US military installations. Russia gathers this information via satellites.

Based on this very information, Iran carries out missile attacks. However, Russia has denied these allegations and maintains that, amidst the conflict, it has merely sent some essential medicines to Iran.

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