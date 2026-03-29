Home

News

While Trump hints at intensifying Iran war, JD Vance suggests USs swift withdrawal from battlefield: Who could be trusted?

While Trump hints at intensifying Iran war, JD Vance suggests US’s swift withdrawal from battlefield: Who could be trusted?

"We are not planning for a year or two down the road. We are doing our job and will be out of there soon," said Vance.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. (Adam Gray–Getty Images)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, a significant statement has emerged. US Vice President JD Vance has indicated that the United States is not interested in remaining embroiled in a prolonged military conflict in Iran and intends to conclude its operations and withdraw from the region shortly. In a podcast interview, Vance stated that the US objective is to complete its mission in Iran, rather than maintaining a presence there for a year or two.

What Did JD Vance Say?

He stated in unequivocal terms, “We are not planning for a year or two down the road. We are doing our job and will be out of there soon.” This statement is being interpreted as a signal of a US strategy focused on limited and swift military intervention.

Vance also noted that the US administration would continue its operations for a certain period to ensure that a recurrence of such military action is not required in the future. He described this as a strategy aimed at avoiding a protracted war. Meanwhile, he also asserted that fuel prices would decline as soon as the situation returns to normalcy. It is noteworthy that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has had a direct impact on the global oil market and the prices of petrol and diesel.

Donald Trump Postpones Strikes on Iran

This statement comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has decided to postpone potential strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for a period of 10 days. This timeframe has now been extended until April 6. Trump stated that this decision was made at Iran’s request and that discussions between the two nations are progressing very well.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Masoud Pezeshkian Issues Stern Warning To Neighbours

On the other hand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a stern warning to neighbouring countries. He urged them not to allow their territories to be used for conducting military operations against Iran. This is being viewed as a message directed at those nations where US military bases are situated. Pezeshkian also clarified that while Iran does not believe in initiating any pre-emptive aggression, it will deliver a forceful response if its infrastructure or economic centers come under attack. It is noteworthy that the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran began on February 28 following U.S. airstrikes, in which Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials were killed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.