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While US and Israel eagerly work on preventing Iran from making nuclear weapon, Tehran seems to be very close to possessing it

While US and Israel eagerly work on preventing Iran from making nuclear weapon, Tehran seems to be very close to possessing it

Following a 12-day conflict that took place last June, Iranian lawmakers had previously discussed the option of withdrawing from the NPT.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Iran is poised to take a step that could shatter the peace of both the United States and Israel. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that military action was taken against Iran because it was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons—a prospect that posed a threat to Washington. Meanwhile, discussions are currently underway within the Iranian Parliament regarding a withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Such a decision would imply that Iran would be free to develop nuclear weapons without restriction.

Iran Considers Withdrawal from the NPT

Withdrawing from the NPT would signify the end of oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over Iran, and the lifting of sanctions currently designed to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the government is actively deliberating on this matter and a decision is expected shortly. This move by Iran is being perceived as a major threat to regional security and has heightened anxiety within the international community. A decision by Iran to withdraw from the NPT would effectively mean that it is at liberty to pursue the development of nuclear weapons.

Iran’s Statement Regarding Nuclear Weapon Development

On Monday, 30 March 2026, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghai remarked, “What is the utility of remaining a party to a treaty under which we face constant international pressure and are prevented from exercising our legitimate rights? Furthermore, our nuclear facilities are even subjected to military attacks.” However, he clarified that Iran has neither attempted to develop nuclear weapons in the past nor intends to do so in the future. Iran maintains that while it is not currently seeking to build nuclear weapons, it is actively reviewing its stance regarding the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

U.S. Targeted Nuclear Facilities in June 2025

Following a 12-day conflict that took place last June, Iranian lawmakers had previously discussed the option of withdrawing from the NPT—a move that had prompted military strikes against the country by both Israel and the United States. At that time, three of Iran’s key nuclear sites—the Fordow uranium plant, the Natanz nuclear plant, and Isfahan—were targeted.

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