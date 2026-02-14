Home

While US prepares for big attack on Iran, Tehran could hit back with equal force, admit Pentagon insiders, war could last for months

US officials announced on Friday, February 13, that the second aircraft carrier will be accompanied by thousands of additional troops, fighter jets, guided-missile destroyers, and other weapons capable of attack and defense.

New Delhi: The US military is preparing for a major military operation against Iran, which could be America’s largest attack against the Islamic country. This operation could last for several weeks. Two US officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity. This has increased the risk of a major war in West Asia. It also threatens the talks that began last week between Iran and the USA. Iranian and US diplomats met in Oman to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program.

Amidst these developments, the Trump administration is sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East. US officials announced this on Friday, February 13. They said that the second aircraft carrier will be accompanied by thousands of additional troops, fighter jets, guided-missile destroyers, and other weapons capable of attack and defense.

Trump’s tough stand on Iran

President Donald Trump was speaking to US troops at a base in North Carolina on Friday. During this, he said that dealing with Iran has been difficult. Trump said, “Sometimes you have to be afraid. That’s the only thing that can truly handle the situation.” Trump’s statement has fueled speculation about a possible attack on Iran. However, when asked about US military preparations, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said, “President Trump has all options available to him regarding Iran.”

What is America’s preparation?

Although the Pentagon has declined to comment on this matter, past examples provide some indication. When the US attacked Iranian nuclear sites last June, it sent two aircraft carriers to the area. However, the “Midnight Hammer” operation in June was a one-off attack, using B-2 stealth bombers from the US.

Officials say that US preparations are more extensive this time. An official stated that the US military could attack not only Iran’s nuclear infrastructure but also government and security targets. The official declined to provide further details.

Attacking Iran is not easy

Experts say launching a major operation against Iran could be dangerous. Iran possesses the largest arsenal of missiles in the Middle East. If Iran retaliates, the risk of conflict in the region could increase. A US official acknowledged this. He stated that the US fully expects Iran to retaliate, leading to a series of counterattacks for some time.

