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White House is now begging the world, including India: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slams US over Russian oil purchases

‘White House is now begging the world, including India’: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi slams US over Russian oil purchases

The Iranian foreign minister also condemned European states for supporting an "illegal war" against Iran, claiming they expected American assistance against Russia in return.

The Iran-US-Israel war continues to escalate. The Pentagon is sending additional Marines and warships to the Middle East as tensions rise in the Strait of Hormuz following Iranian attacks on maritime traffic and regional targets, according to media reports citing unnamed US officials. Around 2,500 Marines and 2,500 sailors are expected to be part of the deployment, according to Fox News, which cited a US defence official.

Why did Iran’s Foreign Minister accuse the White House of “begging the world”?

The West Asia conflict began after the US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28. During the attack, 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several of his family members were killed. On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday criticised the United States over its stance on Russian oil, claiming Washington was now “begging” countries across the globe, including India, to purchase Russian crude despite earlier pressure to stop such imports.

What is the dispute between the US and Iran over Russian oil purchases?

Taking to X, Araghchi wrote, “The U.S. spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world—incl India—to buy Russian crude. Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win U.S. support against Russia. Pathetic.”

The U.S. spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world—incl India—to buy Russian crude. Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win U.S. support against Russia. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/fbkrXpXa9P — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 13, 2026

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Why is India mentioned in Araghchi’s remarks?

It is to be noted that Iran has allowed two India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to transit through the Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in the Middle East region, Reuters reported, citing four sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Reuters, citing two sources and shipping data from Lloyd’s List Intelligence, further reported that a crude oil tanker carrying Saudi Arabian oil is expected to arrive in India on Saturday after having transited the Strait of Hormuz around March 1.

The Iranian foreign minister also condemned European states for supporting an “illegal war” against Iran, claiming they expected American assistance against Russia in return.

As previously reported, Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali has officially stated that Iran is providing safe passage for India-bound vessels through the Straits of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, citing the longstanding friendship and shared interests between the two countries.

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