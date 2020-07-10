New Delhi: In its new guidelines on Coronavirus transmission, the World Health Organisation (WHO) acknowledged that airborne transmission of the COVID-19 virus can be possible, but asserted that more research was needed to confirm the same. Also Read - Mathura Temples to be Closed For Weekend Owing to Lockdown

"The WHO acknowledged that some outbreak reports related to indoor crowded spaces have suggested the possibility of aerosol transmission, such as during choir practice, in restaurants or in fitness classes," Reuters reported. The global body added that more research is "urgently needed to investigate such instances and assess their significance for transmission of COVID-19."

Even though the new guidelines stops short of confirming that the virus spreads through the air, it suggested poeple avoid crowded spaces and ensure good ventilation in buildings. Wearing of masks has also been encouraged in cases where physical distancing is not possible.

Prior to this, scientists had urged the global body to update its COVID-19 guidelines to include aerosol transmission of the disease.

The World body had Tuesday changed its definition for the deadly coronavirus infection and recognised it as an ‘airborne’ disease. “We have been talking about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19,” Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO, had announced during a press briefing.

Acknowledging the possibilities, the WHO members had also said that they will soon publish the scientific brief on how the coronavirus disease could possibly spread in the air.

Notably, the WHO had previously denied scientific theories that the coronavirus disease could be airborne and maintained that it spreads primarily from person to person through small particles from the nose and mouth.