New Delhi: World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday went under self-quarantine after he was identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for coronavirus. He, however, said that he was feeling well and did not have any symptoms. Also Read - Bhuvan Bam Gets Coronavirus, Says 'Sab Theek Raha Toh Mil Jaaunga Yahin Pe'

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19. I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” the WHO chief tweeted. Also Read - Meditation, Yoga Top Activities Among Indians During Pandemic

He also noted that everyone needs to comply with COVID-19 health guidelines and follow the protocols set by the WHO to break the chain of transmission and curb the viral infection spread. Also Read - Mahakumbh 2021: Hovercrafts to Help Pilgrims Travel Between Haridwar And Rishikesh - All You Need to Know

“I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” he added.