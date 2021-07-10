New Delhi: World Health Organization (WHO)’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan today said that Coronavirus infections are rising across most regions of the world, asserting the pandemic isn’t slowing down. “In the last 24 hours, close to 500,000 new cases have been reported and about 9,300 deaths — now that’s not a pandemic that’s slowing down,” Swaminathan said in an interview to Bloomberg Television.Also Read - Gujarat Unlock Latest Covid Guidelines: Night Curfew Lifts in 10 Urban Areas From Today; Schools to Reopen From July 15 | Details

Swaminathan said “Cases are rising in five of six WHO regions, and mortality rates in Africa have jumped by 30% to 40% in two weeks”, Bloomberg reported. She attributed delta variant, slow vaccination rollouts globally combined with relaxation in Covid-19 norms as reasons behind the surge in cases.

Prior to this, the WHO had suggested that reopening every sector of the economy can be very dangerous as it may put the gains made in combating the virus at risk.

“The idea that everyone is protected and it’s kumbaya and everything goes back to normal is a very dangerous assumption right now anywhere in the world,” Bloomberg quoted Mike Ryan, the head of the WHO’s health emergencies program, as saying on Wednesday.

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 185.9 mn

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 185.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.38 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,813,430 and 606,815, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 30,752,950 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,020,499), France (5,865,767), Russia (5,664,200), Turkey (5,465,094), the UK (5,075,945), Argentina (4,627,537), Colombia (4,471,622), Italy (4,268,491), Spain (3,937,192), Germany (3,742,355) and Iran (3,344,122), the CSSE figures showed.