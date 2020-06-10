New Delhi: After facing flak over the coronavirus crisis yet again, the World Health Organisation (WHO) retracted a recent statement made by its top epidemiologist where she mentioned that the viral disease rarely gets transmitted via asymptomatic cases. Also Read - India Agree to Tour Sri Lanka in August For Limited Overs Tour in August: Report

During an interview with the Reuters, Maria Van Kerkhove, said that it "still appears to be rare". In a tweet, she said, "In these data, it is important to breakdown truly asymptomatic vs pre-symptomatic vs mildly symptomatic."

However, on Tuesday she quickly clarified her statement saying it was "a major unknown".

“The majority of transmission that we know about is that people who have symptoms transmit the virus to other people through infectious droplets – but there is a subset of people who don’t develop symptoms, and to truly understand how many people don’t have symptoms, we don’t actually have that answered yet,” Van Kerkhove said during a Q&A session.

She clarified that her statement was based on some published studies on tracking asymptomatic cases, but there was much more to learn about its possibilities.

The earlier report by the WHO stated, “Comprehensive studies on transmission from asymptomatic individuals are difficult to conduct, but the available evidence from contact tracing reported by Member States suggests that asymptomatically-infected individuals are much less likely to transmit the virus than those who develop symptoms.”

According to studies conducted by the global health front, COVID-19 virus is primarily transmitted between people via respiratory droplets and contact routes, especially when a person is in close contact (within 1 metre) with an infected person. As a result, the COVID-19 transmission can occur directly by contact with infected people, or indirectly by contact with surfaces in the immediate environment or with objects used on or by the infected person.