Geneva: As President Vladimir Putin's war continues to rage Ukraine, the World Health Organization (WHO) has delayed its ongoing assessment of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, said an official from the health agency. The Sputnik V shot, widely used in Russia and approved in more than 60 countries, is also being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"We were supposed to go do inspections in Russia on March 7, and these inspections were postponed for a later date," Mariângela Simão, WHO assistant-director general for Access to Medicines and Health Products, said during a press briefing. "New dates will be set as soon as possible."

She also said the agency was facing other operational issues, including difficulties in booking flights and using credit cards, which have been discussed with the Russian applicant.