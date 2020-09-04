New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) feels that the widespread vaccination against COVID will not be possible till the middle of the next year. None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a “clear signal” of efficacy at the level of at least 50% sought by the WHO, Reuters quoted spokeswoman Margaret Harris as saying. Also Read - New Symptoms of Coronavirus: Ever Heard of COVID-Toes? Here's All You Need to Know

"We are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year. This phase 3 must take longer because we need to see how truly protective the vaccine is and we also need to see how safe it is," Harris added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that his country has developed the world"s first vaccine against COVID-19, which works "quite effectively" and forms a "stable immunity" against the disease.

Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the RDIF. The vaccine has not been tested in Phase 3 or larger clinical trials.

The Sputnik V vaccine consists of two shots that use different versions of adenoviruses — virus types, some of which cause the common cold — that the manufacturers have engineered to carry the gene for the surface protein of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.