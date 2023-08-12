Who Is Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Pakistan's New Caretaker PM

Home

News

World

Who Is Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan’s New Caretaker PM

Who Is Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan’s New Caretaker PM

Anwarul Haq Kakar is a politician who has been active in Balochistan politics since 2008. He was elected to the Senate of Pakistan in 2018 as an independent candidate and is currently the parliamentary leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Anwarul Haq Kakar, Pakistan's Caretaker PM

New Delhi: Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, a renowned political activist and a graduate in political science and sociology, has been picked as the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan. Kakar has been active in mainstream politics since 2008 and has worked extensively on issues related to Balochistan. He has also delivered lectures on these issues at NDU Command & Staff College and other institutions.

Trending Now

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Riaz said: “We decided that the interim prime minister would be from a smaller province”. This decision came after President Arif Alvi on Wednesday night dissolved the National Assembly following a summary forwarded to him by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calling for dissolution of the lower house of the Parliament, news agency ANI reported.

Anwarul Haq Kakar: Background In Balochistan

Anwarul Haq Kakar is a politician who has been active in Balochistan politics since 2008. He was elected to the Senate of Pakistan in 2018 as an independent candidate and is currently the parliamentary leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). He has also served as the chairperson of the Committee of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and as a member of other committees, including the Business Advisory Committee, Finance and Revenue, Foreign Affairs, and Science and Technology, as per a report in Pakistan Observer.

Member of the Senate of Pakistan Since March 2018

Anwarul Haq Kakar has been a member of the Senate of Pakistan since March 2018. He was elected as an independent candidate from Balochistan and is currently the parliamentary leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the Senate. Kakar is not a very well-known politician in Pakistan, but his province Balochistan holds significance because of insurgency. The BAP is widely considered to be close to the country’s powerful military, and Kakar’s appointment as caretaker prime minister is seen as a move by the military to try to maintain stability in Balochistan ahead of the upcoming elections.

What Does Pakistan Law Say On This

According to the country’s Constitution, a caretaker prime minister is appointed if the prime minister and the head of the NA opposition cannot agree on a person within three days. According to the law, the parliamentary delegation will receive the preferences of the prime minister and the leader of the opposition for the coveted job. After then, the parliamentary committee will have three days to decide on the temporary prime minister’s name.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will choose the caretaker prime minister from the names put forth by the opposition and the government within two days, according to Geo News, if the committee is unable to agree on a choice.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES