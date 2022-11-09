Who Is Aruna Miller, 1st Indian-Origin Immigrant To Hold Office Of Lieutenant Governor In Maryland

Aruna Miller scripted history by becoming the first Indian-American politician to win the race of Lieutenant Governor in the state of Maryland. She was born in Hyderabad before migrating to the US along with her parents at the age of 7.

Maryland: Indian American Aruna Miller become the first immigrant to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor In Maryland after winning the United States midterm elections. As many as five Indian-Americans were in the race for its midterm polls. Apart from Miller, the four incumbents Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal are from the Democratic party. The 57-year-old Bera was seeking his sixth term in the House of Representatives from the 7th Congressional District of California. Miller, 58, a former delegate to the Maryland House, was on the Lieutenant Governor ticket along with Wes Moore — the Democratic Governor elect. The Lieutenant Governor is the state’s highest official following the Governor and assumes the role when the Governor is out of state or incapacitated.

WHO IS ARUNA MILLER

The 58-year-old Democrat was born in Hyderabad before migrating to the US along with her parents at the age of 7. She graduated from the Missouri University of Science and Technology with a degree in civil engineering in 1989, and worked for 25 years at the local Department of Transportation in Montgomery County. From 2010 to 2018, she represented District 15 in the Maryland House of Delegates. She ran for Congress in 2018 in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, finishing second in a crowded field of eight candidates. Aruna is married to Dave Miller, with whom she has three daughters. She currently resides in Montgomery County. Ever since I came to this country in 1972, I’ve never stopped being excited for the promise of America. I will never stop fighting to make sure that promise is available to everyone. And this promise begins with a commitment to deliver a Maryland where we leave no one behind, she said.