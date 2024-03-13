Home

Who Is Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, To-Be First Lady Of Pakistan And Daughter Of Asif Ali Zardari-Benazir Bhutto

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's daughter, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is set to become the First Lady of Pakistan. Know all about her...

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari with daughter Aseefa Bhutto

New Delhi: The Pakistan Presidential Elections 2024 have been concluded recently and the Pakistan Election Commission has declared Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari as the President of Pakistan. Asif Ali Zardari is the first civilian leader to be appointed as Pakistan President for the second time. Apart from his win, Zardari is also in the news for his daughter, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari because the former is set to make his daughter the First Lady of Pakistan. This is unusual because normally, the wife of the President is considered First Lady but Pakistan has a provision where the President’s daughter can be named ‘Khatoon-e-Awwal’ (First Lady) of the country. Read to know all about Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Benazir Bhutto…

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari To Become First Lady Of Pakistan

As mentioned earlier, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Pakistan President is set to become the First Lady of Pakistan. According to local media reports, Asif Ali Zardari would soon be announcing that his daughter will become the First Lady of the country and post that, Aseefa Bhutto will be given the privileged and protocol that comes with the position. A News18 article has said that Asif Ali Zardari wants to make his daughter the ‘second Benazir’.

Who Is Aseefa Bhutto Zardari?

Born on February 3, 1993, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is the daughter of Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and former Pakistan PM Benazir Bhutto who was assassinated in 2007. Born in London, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was the first child in Pakistan who has vaccinated against Polio on the first National Immunisation Day of Pakistan. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari did her Bachelors from Oxford Brookes University in Politics and Sociology and her Masters in Global Health and Development from University College in London.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari began her journey as a public figure in August 2012, when she was appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Polio Eradication in Pakistan; she became the youngest Pakistani to address the Oxford Union at the age of 21. Speaking of her political debut, that happened on November 30, 2020 when she made an appearance at a rally in Multan.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari being appointed as the First Lady is historic because during his last outing as the country’s President, Asif Ali Zardari had left the position of First Lady vacant, after the assassination of his wife and former PM Benazir Bhutto.

