Home

News

Who is Asif Merchant? Pakistani national on trial for plotting to assassinate US President Donald Trump

Who is Asif Merchant? Pakistani national on trial for plotting to assassinate US President Donald Trump

In a court filing, prosecutors indicated that there had been searches of Trump rally locations on Merchant's laptop.

US President Donald Trump is one of the most famous political leaders in history. His tariffs, visa fee hike, and Greenland obsession have often been the most controversial during his tenure. Meanwhile, a trial has commenced for a Pakistani man related to a plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump. Asif Merchant is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in relation to terrorist activity, and the charges involve possible involvement by the Iranian government.

Who is Asif Merchant? Pakistani national on trial for plotting to assassinate US President Donald Trump

Although much about Asif Merchant is still being concealed from the public by the FBI, some details have been revealed in court filings relating to the investigation of Merchant’s alleged intention to contract murder.

As per the court filings, Merchant paid $5,000 in advance to two persons he believed were contracted assassins, who turned out to be undercover FBI agents. According to filing attorneys in the court proceedings, Merchant developed an elaborate plan to eliminate high-profile politicians, but he did not have the opportunity to execute his plans before being arrested.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Merchant has pleaded not-guilty to charges for attempted terrorism and multiple federal charges. During his trial, which began on Wednesday, prosecutors stated that he had met with individuals whom he believed to be hitmen but were in fact undercover agents for the FBI. Moreover, he even paid $5000 to supposed hit men.

In June 2024, Merchant devised a plan to shoot a political figure at a large outdoor political rally and use a staged protest to give the shooter time to escape, as per the intermediary’s testimony and a video played in court on Wednesday. Merchant allegedly sketched out a plan on a hotel napkin, as reported by AP. Merchant on the back of a napkin at the hotel, detailed how to accomplish this plan.

While speaking to the anonymous jury in a Brooklyn federal court, the intermediary, Nadeem Ali, stated,” I was shocked.” In conversations over two days, Merchant urged him to arrange contract killers. During the proceedings, prosecutors played audio recordings that Ali had secretly made for the FBI, documenting their conversations. In an opening statement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nina Gupta stated that Merchant met the alleged hitmen and paid them an initial payment of $5000 before suggesting any victims. However, before he had put down a name for either of them, he told Ali that he had targeted someone who was harming both Pakistan and Islam.

Merchant, who eventually met the supposed hit men and gave them $5,000 as an initial payment, was arrested before identifying a specific target, but he told Ali it would be “someone who was hurting Pakistan and the Muslim world,” according to AP. Last month, in a court filing, prosecutors indicated that there had been searches of Trump rally locations on Merchant’s laptop, but the government did not provide a list of other people that Merchant allegedly considered to target.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.