Who is Ayatollah Alireza Arafi? Iran’s interim successor after Ayatollah Khamenei’s death in US-Israeli airstrike

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States.

After the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a deadly and joint US-Israeli strike, Iran on Sunday named Ayatollah Alireza Arafi as his interim successor. Arafi is currently a Guardian Council member and has been chosen to fill the leadership void left by Khamenei’s death at the central level. Iranian news outlets state that he will serve as a jurist on the council and will help run the country alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Chief Justice until the Assembly of Experts elects a new permanent Supreme Leader.

The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979.

How many bombs were dropped on Khamenei’s location?

As per the Wall Street Journal reports, after identifying Khamenei’s location, Israeli fighter jets bombed his complex with 30 bombs. Ayatollah Khamenei, whose death in an attack on his residential compound in Tehran was announced by Iran, had been the Supreme Leader since 1989 after the passing away of the 1979 Iranian Islamic Revolution’s leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

After announcing his death, the government said that a three-member council comprising President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, and a jurist from the Guardian Council would oversee Iran’s leadership during the transitional period, as per the IRNA news agency.

Under Iran’s constitution, the council assumes leadership duties until a successor is appointed by the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member clerical body that holds ultimate authority over the country’s political system, armed forces, and key institutions.

What role will Ayatollah Arafi serve?

According to RT, Shia cleric and Islamic jurist Ayatollah Arafi was born in 1959 in Meybod in central Iran. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi was born in Meybod, Iran in 1959. He is a senior Shia cleric and has been involved with Iran’s most influential power structures: the Guardian Council and the Assembly of Experts.

Head of Iran’s Centre for the Management of Islamic Seminaries, and Director of the revered Qom Seminary since 2016, he is also a member of the powerful Guardian Council, a constitutional body that vets legislation and oversees elections. According to an IANS report, he has served as President of Al-Mustafa International University from 2008 to 2018 and is a permanent member of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution since 2011.

