Who is Balendra Shah? Rapper-mayor backed by Gen Z – Will he be Nepal’s next Prime Minister?

Nepal Election Results 2026: Nepal’s Rastriya Swatantra Party has won a seat and is leading on 36 seats as the voting for the general elections continues on Friday. Who is Balendra Shah who once abused India and China? Let’s know.

Who is Balendra Shah?: Balendra Shah, a Rastriya Swatantra Party candidate, has taken an early lead in Jhapa Constituency number 5 on Friday as the counting of votes for the Nepal general election continues. The 35-year-old leader was not very prominent until 2013. He later became an overnight rap sensation and got a tremendous fan following among youth. In 2022, Shah stunned everyone by winning the mayor’s post of Kathmandu by contesting as an independent candidate.

