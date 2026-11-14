Who is Bilal Kazi? Indian student jailed for 30 years in UK for sexually exploiting over 70 girls online

The accused posed as a teenage boy on social media and gaming platforms to target young victims, blackmail them and force them to share explicit images and videos. Cheshire Police identified 70 victims aged 11 to 17 during the investigation.

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Who is Bilal Kazi? Indian student jailed for 30 years in UK for sexually exploiting over 70 girls online (Image: cheshirepolice)

A 27-year-old Indian student has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the United Kingdom for sexually exploiting and blackmailing dozens of young girls through social media and online gaming platforms. Bilal Kazi was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday, November 13, after pleading guilty to multiple child sexual abuse offences. He allegedly targeted girls between the ages of 10 and 17 by pretending to be a teenage boy and convincing them that they were in a genuine romantic relationship with him.

According to UK authorities, Kazi used fake photographs and the identity of a teenage boy named ‘Reece’ to gain the trust of his victims. He contacted them through platforms such as Snapchat, Roblox and Wink before pressuring them to share explicit photographs and videos.

When the girls refused to follow his demands, he threatened to circulate their private images among their friends and on social media. Many victims continued to comply because they feared their photographs and videos would be made public.

The court heard that his actions caused serious emotional and psychological harm to several victims.

How did Bilal Kazi target young girls online?

According to Cheshire Constabulary, Kazi followed a similar pattern while approaching his victims. He used photographs of an unidentified boy and introduced himself as a white British teenager named Reece. By pretending to be around their age, he managed to develop friendships with young girls and gradually convinced them that they were in relationships with him.

His conversations initially appeared friendly but soon became sexual. He would ask the girls to send explicit photographs and videos, sometimes manipulating them into believing that sharing such content was normal between people in a relationship.

His demands reportedly became more serious over time. When a victim refused to send additional material, he threatened to share the images she had already provided.

In one case, a girl who had shared content with Kazi saw it circulated among her friends after her Snapchat account was hacked.

The case first came to the attention of police after a victim’s mother discovered messages from Kazi on her daughter’s phone and reported the matter.

How did the first victim expose Bilal Kazi?

According to the police investigation, one of the victims began communicating with Kazi on Snapchat when she was just 13 years old. She believed that she was talking to another teenager of the same age. Their conversations gradually became sexual, with Kazi asking her inappropriate questions and requesting explicit content.

In July 2021, the girl told him that she no longer wanted to share photographs and only wished to remain friends. However, Kazi allegedly became abusive and told her that she belonged to him. He then threatened to send her previously shared photographs and videos to her friends if she refused to follow his instructions.

Fearing that her private content would be exposed, the girl continued sending him images and videos.

Shortly afterwards, her Snapchat account was hacked, and the content she had shared with Kazi was circulated among her friends. She eventually reported the matter to Derbyshire Police in November 2021.

The investigation was later transferred to Cheshire Constabulary after officers established that Kazi’s last known address was in Chester.

70 victims identified across 28 UK police forces

The investigation grew significantly after police examined Kazi’s mobile phone and recovered digital evidence linked to his online activities. According to Cheshire Constabulary, investigators initially identified 180 potential victims. Specialist officers then used usernames and other information recovered from his device to trace the girls.

The investigation resulted in the identification of 70 victims across 28 of the UK’s 45 police forces.

The victims were between 11 and 17 years old at the time of the offences, while the youngest victim identified in the wider case was reportedly just 10.

Police officers contacted each of the 70 identified victims and gave them an opportunity to share their experiences.

Cheshire Constabulary described the case as its largest investigation into online child sexual abuse, requiring extensive work by digital forensic experts and specialist victim identification teams.

Kazi arrested at Heathrow airport after leaving UK

After the first complaint was registered, investigators established that Kazi had left the UK. He was subsequently traced and arrested at Heathrow Airport in July 2023 when he returned to the country. His mobile phone was seized and examined by the police’s Digital Forensics Unit. The examination uncovered evidence of a much wider pattern of online grooming and exploitation.

The investigation also involved officers from the West Midlands Police, as some of the offences were linked to Kazi’s activities while living in Birmingham.

According to the prosecution, Kazi had more than 400 indecent images and videos on his phone recovered during the Cheshire investigation. A further 500-plus images and videos were found on devices linked to the Birmingham investigation.

What is Bilal Kazi’s sentence?

Chester Crown Court sentenced Bilal Kazi to 30 years in prison on November 13, 2026. He will also serve an additional eight years on an extended licence after completing his prison sentence. The court imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a Restraining Order.

The CPS said the sentence related to 33 offences, including causing children to engage in sexual activity, blackmail and making indecent images of children.