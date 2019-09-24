New Delhi: As Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, shared a picture of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter, she got to taste the savage trolling of the social media platform as she initially thought Boris Johnson is UK foreign minister.

Pakistans Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi @LodhiMaleeha proves Famous Pakistani LOW Educational Standards right #MaleehaLodhi pic.twitter.com/8rQ255r0Qo — Rosy (@rose_k01) September 23, 2019

Soon after, the post was deleted and the diplomat apologised for her inadvertent ‘typo’.

Sorry typo in previous tweet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Met British PM this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ufp9vz5Ent — Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) September 23, 2019

Maleeha Lodhi, however, is not new to trolling. According to reports, she had shown a photograph of a girl at the United Nations and claimed that she was a pellet gun victim from J&K. The photo was actually taken in Gaza in 2014, who was injured by shrapnel in an attack.

Easy excuse. Typo. Admit your lack of knowledge. — Ajith Pullambil (@LPullambi) September 23, 2019

Twitter users explained to the Pak diplomat that this is an error, which can’t be called a typo. A typo is a typing error, not wrong information.

The two PMs met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s 74th session.