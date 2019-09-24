New Delhi: As Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, shared a picture of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter, she got to taste the savage trolling of the social media platform as she initially thought Boris Johnson is UK foreign minister.
Soon after, the post was deleted and the diplomat apologised for her inadvertent ‘typo’.
Maleeha Lodhi, however, is not new to trolling. According to reports, she had shown a photograph of a girl at the United Nations and claimed that she was a pellet gun victim from J&K. The photo was actually taken in Gaza in 2014, who was injured by shrapnel in an attack.
Twitter users explained to the Pak diplomat that this is an error, which can’t be called a typo. A typo is a typing error, not wrong information.
The two PMs met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s 74th session.