Who is Cai Qi? Meet Xi Jinping’s ‘right-hand man’ and China’s second-most powerful leader at BRICS Summit

As Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit, another senior Chinese leader has also drawn attention i.e. Cai Qi, one of the most powerful figures in President Xi’s inne

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As Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit, another senior Chinese leader has also drawn attention i.e. Cai Qi, one of the most powerful figures in President Xi’s inner circle. Cai is a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the country’s top decision-making body. He also serves as a senior official in the CPC Central Committee and has held several important responsibilities within the party.

Often described by analysts as one of Xi’s closest political allies, Cai has risen rapidly through the Chinese Communist Party and is now regarded as a key figure in Xi’s leadership team.

Who is Cai Qi?

Born in 1955 in Fujian province, Cai began his political career at the local level before moving through a number of important party and government positions.

His political career is closely linked to Xi Jinping. Cai worked in Fujian and Zhejiang, two provinces where Xi also held senior positions earlier in his career. This shared political background helped establish a close relationship between the two leaders.

Cai later moved to Beijing and became increasingly involved in the central party leadership. He was appointed to the Politburo in 2017 and became a member of the Politburo Standing Committee in 2022.

Why is Cai Qi so important to Xi Jinping?

Cai holds a particularly important position because he works close to the centre of China’s political system.

He has served as director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, a powerful position that involves coordinating important party work and supporting the top leadership. He is also a member of the CPC Secretariat.

His responsibilities have made him an important link between Xi and the wider Communist Party leadership. This is one reason he is often described as a trusted aide or close confidant of the Chinese president.

Earlier in his career, he served as Beijing’s party chief and played a major role in preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Cai Qi and Xi Jinping’s long political association

Cai’s connection with Xi goes back several decades. Their careers crossed in Fujian and Zhejiang, where both worked in the provincial party system at different points. Cai’s rise became particularly noticeable after Xi became China’s top leader. His move to Beijing and later entry into the Politburo Standing Committee showed the growing importance of his role in Xi’s administration.

Analysts have therefore placed Cai among the most influential officials around Xi, although China’s highly centralised political system makes it difficult to measure the exact influence of individual officials.

Why his India visit matters

Cai’s presence around the BRICS Summit comes at an important time for India-China relations.

Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have been slowly improving after years of tension following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The two sides have since taken steps to reduce tensions along the disputed border and restore some high-level engagement. Reuters reported that a 2024 disengagement agreement was followed by troop withdrawals from key points, while trade and other links have also begun to improve.

Xi’s visit to India for the BRICS Summit is particularly significant because it is his first trip to the country in nearly seven years. His meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being closely watched for signals on the future direction of India-China ties.

Against this backdrop, Cai’s presence is also significant. As one of Xi’s most trusted senior officials, he is part of the Chinese leadership team shaping Beijing’s broader political and strategic approach.