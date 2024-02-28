Who is Gabriel Attal, French PM Who Is Likely To Outshine President Macron

Gabriel Attal is the youngest prime minister of France since the founding of the French Fifth Republic in 1958. Moreover, he is the first openly gay man to serve as the country's second-most powerful politician.

The Paris International Agricultural Show this year has a new mascot that has captured the attention of many attendees. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal was particularly impressed by Oreillette, a five-year-old Normande breed cow, describing her as beautiful and stunningly peaceful amidst the chaos surrounding her. Attal’s visit to the fair is part of a tradition where policymakers aim to connect with France’s rural heritage. In contrast, just days before, President Emmanuel Macron faced a challenging reception at the same event. Macron’s 13-hour visit was met with jeers, calls for resignation, and even violent protests, prompting a delayed start to the 2024 Salon. Sections of the fair that Macron traversed had to be closed off due to the hostile atmosphere.

Things went very differently for Attal, who has become France’s best-liked politician since becoming its youngest-ever prime minister last month, according to a recent poll. The stark difference in reception between Attal and Macron highlights the complex relationship between French politicians and the agricultural community.

Who is Gabriel Attal

In his political career, Gabriel has served as France’s Minister of Education and National Youth since July 2023. He never shied away from making unpopular decisions.

The ban on wearing of the Muslim Abaya in French public schools was one of his controversial decisions during his tenure. The move helped him earn popularity among conservative voters despite his hailing from the left.

He joined the Socialist Party at the age of 17 and became a household name in French politics after being named government spokesman during the pandemic.

Recently, one of his TV interviews became popular in which he was sharing his experience of being bullied by his peers at middle school. He shared how he was shamed by other fellows on a blog created to rate classmates’ physiques during the early days of the Internet revolution.

