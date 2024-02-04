By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
President Of Namibia Dies At 82; Acting Prez Issues Statement, Appeals To Nation To Remain Calm
The President of Namibia Hage Geingob has passed away at 82; he was undergoing cancer treatment. The Acting President of Namibia, Nangolo Mbumba has issued a statement.
