President Of Namibia Dies At 82; Acting Prez Issues Statement, Appeals To Nation To Remain Calm

The President of Namibia Hage Geingob has passed away at 82; he was undergoing cancer treatment. The Acting President of Namibia, Nangolo Mbumba has issued a statement.

