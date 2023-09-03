Who is Haluk Levent? The Turkish Rockstar Known For His Golden Heart

The Turkish rock star went on to work tirelessly through his nonprofit Foundation of Anatolian People and Peace Platform (AHBAP) to provide relief efforts to the people.

Istanbul: If the words are the symbol of hopelessness and anticipation, the name ‘Haluk Levent’ is the symbol of hope. Following Turkey’s twin quakes, when minutes meant the difference between life and death, the Turkish rock star went on to work tirelessly through his nonprofit Foundation of Anatolian People and Peace Platform (AHBAP) to provide relief efforts to the people. The artist with 8.8 million followers is known for his music career and philanthropic activities. The Turkish rock musician gained fame for his distinctive rock music style, characterized by a blend of Anatolian and Western rock elements. He is also recognized for his deep and emotive lyrics.

Haluk Levent: The Turkish Rockstar Known For His Golden Heart

He was also named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023. Aside from his music career, the rockstar is often referred to as having a “golden heart” due to his extensive charitable work and various humanitarian and philanthropic activities which include efforts to support underprivileged children. In addition, the artist uses his celebrity status to raise awareness and funds for various social causes.

Haluk Levent: TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023

On April 13, TIME unveiled the 2023 list in the categories of Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leaders, and Innovators. Levent was listed in the magazine as one of the Icons. As per a news report from turkishminute, Levent was ranked first on a list of most trusted celebrities in the country, as per the results of a survey conducted by Ipsos.

All Not Okay Between AHBAP Charity And Turkish Government

Since the disaster, Haluk Levent and his charity organization, AHBAP, have gained significant popularity and trust, with many celebrities and international corporations choosing to send their donations through AHBAP, claiming they trust the organization more than the Turkish government, which has enraged government officials and supporters. In the face of mounting government pressure, Levent has attempted to maintain touch with state agencies and has stated that his organization will be transparent about the use of money and donations.

