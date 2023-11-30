Henry Kissinger, Former US Secretary of State, Dies At 100

Henry Kissinger, Former US Secretary of State, has died at the age of 100.

Washington: Henry Kissinger, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and diplomatic powerhouse whose service under two presidents left an indelible mark on US foreign policy, died on Wednesday (Nov 29). News of his death was confirmed by a statement from his consulting firm.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.