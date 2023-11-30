By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Henry Kissinger, Former US Secretary of State, Dies At 100
Henry Kissinger, Former US Secretary of State, has died at the age of 100.
Washington: Henry Kissinger, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and diplomatic powerhouse whose service under two presidents left an indelible mark on US foreign policy, died on Wednesday (Nov 29). News of his death was confirmed by a statement from his consulting firm.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.