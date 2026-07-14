Who is Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon who was launched into space today?

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Dr. Anil Menon successfully launched on an eight-month mission to the International Space Station aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft.

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Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon

New Delhi: Dr. Anil Menon is a NASA astronaut, US Space Force Colonel, and emergency medicine physician who made history on July 14, 2026, launching to the International Space Station aboard Russia’s Soyuz MS-29. Born to Ukrainian and Indian immigrants, Menon served as a flight surgeon for NASA and SpaceX before his astronaut selection. Alongside his wife, Polaris Dawn astronaut Anna Menon, they form a trailblazing space couple. He is now beginning an eight-month research mission on the orbital outpost. Interestingly, Menon has Indian roots and his family belongs to Kerala.

Who is Indian-origin astronaut Anil Menon?

Born in Minneapolis to Ukrainian and Indian immigrants, Menon is an emergency medicine physician and a US Space Force colonel. During his stint with the US Air Force, he served on the frontlines in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and also worked for the Himalayan Rescue Association, caring for climbers on Mount Everest.

What is the India connection of Anil Menon?

Born to a Ukrainian immigrant mother, Elizabeth, and an Indian father, K. P. Shankaran Menon, who hails from Ottapalam in Kerala’s Palakkad district, the 49-year-old astronaut shares deep international roots. His dedication to public health includes spending a year in India as a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar supporting polio vaccination initiatives. Dr. Menon began his career at NASA in 2014 as a flight surgeon, where he specialized in supporting the medical needs of astronauts living and working on the International Space Station.

Anil Menon’s professional journey with SpaceX

Menon joined SpaceX in 2018, where he started the company’s medical program, helped prepare for its first human space flights and worked closely in the development of Starship, the super heavy rocket and spacecraft for undertaking missions to the moon, Mars and beyond.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar congratulated Menon

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar congratulated Menon, whose roots lie in the Ottapalam area of Palakkad district. In a Facebook post, Arlekar said that he was fortunate to have visited Menon’s ancestral home last year to pay tributes to Sir Nair.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Anil Menon, the pride of Kerala, in his historic space odyssey. I have had the fortune of visiting his ancestral home, Chettur House at Ottappalam, a year back, to pay tributes to Anil Menon’s great-grandfather, late Sir C Sankaran Nair,” he said.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Saturday had congratulated Menon on his achievement and had termed his journey to the ISS as a “truly historic milestone” for the state.

(With inputs from agencies)