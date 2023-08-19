Home

Meet Dr Ravi Jayaram, Indian-Origin Doctor Who Raised Alarm Over ‘Murderer’ British Nurse

Dr Ravi Jayaram (Pic Courtesy httpsknightayton.co.uk)

New Delhi: A case of the murder of seven newborn babies in Chester Hospital, UK has been a point of discussion where the hospital’s nurse Lucy Letby killed the babies as soon as they were born. It is now being reported that an Indian-Origin doctor, Dr. Ravi Jayaram helped police catch this ‘murderer nurse’. Know more about him..

Indian-Origin Doctor Raised Alarm Against Nurse

Many people raised concern against this British nurse and helped in getting her convicted for murder; among these people was an Indian-origin, UK born consultant paediatrician, Dr. Ravi Jayaram who claimed that he had raised alarm back in 2015 when three babies had died that year.

The doctor informed an international news portal that in April 2017 it was approved by the National Health Service (NHS), that the doctors could go and meet the police regarding the same. Dr. Ravi Jayaram said that in just ten minutes, the police had understood the seriousness of the case and a probe was launched for the same.

Lucy Letby Killed 7 Newborn Babies, Accepted And Said ‘I Am Evil’

A nurse at the Chester Hospital in UK, the 33-year old nurse Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering newborn babies by a Jury at Manchester Crown Court. The nurse used to inject air and insulin in the babies’ bloodstream, then infused air into their gastrointestinal tract, then forcefully fed them an overdose of milk or fluids and killed the babies.

On trial for about a year, the accused has accepted that she killed the babies ‘on purpose’ and said, “I killed them on purpose because I am not good enough to care for them. I am evil, I did this’; this was all gathered as part of evidence, in the form of numerous handwritten notes by the nurse.

It has been reported that Lucy Letby used many methods to attack secretly, a total of 13 babies in the hospital; the British nurse was arrested in July 2018 and was eventually charged in November 2020. She will be sentenced by the same court.

“That is a night that is etched on my memory and will be in my nightmares forever.” Dr Ravi Jayaram told me his suspicions about Letby were confirmed when he walked in on the nurse attending to a baby one evening. Here’s his account of what happened.pic.twitter.com/7kMuuriDQ3 — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) August 18, 2023

Who Is Dr. Ravi Jayaram?

An Indian-origin doctor, born and brought up in United Kingdom, Dr. Ravi Jayaram did his undergraduate from Newcastle-upon-Tyne and trained in paediatrics in the north-east of England, Bristol, NWS (New South Wales) and London. Dr. Jayaram is a Consultant Paediatrician at the Countess of Chester Hospital and has been heading the paedriatic department for six years.

Dr. Ravi Jayaram specialises in many aspects of children’s health and is interested in issues relating to asthma, childhood lung disorders, treatment of critically ill children, medical education, behavioural paedriatics and cystic fibrosis.

(With Inputs from PTI)

