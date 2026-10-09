Who is Indian-origin Navanethem Navi Pillay, who has received Nobel Peace Prize 2026

What stands out about Navanethem Pillay’s judicial career is the link it draws between two worlds. The legal struggles against discrimination and repression in her own country fed into the way international standards of accountability took shape.

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Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay has won the Nobel Peace Prize 2026. Image Credit: @NobelPrize/X

Former UN human rights chief Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay has won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law. She has been awarded the distinguished prize for her instrumental role In ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.

“This year’s laureate has significantly enlarged the scope and impact of international law. She has served as a judge on the High Court in South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Today, Navi Pillay is a judge on the International Court of Justice in the case where Myanmar stands accused of genocide,” the committee wrote on X.

“In historic international court cases, she has shown that legal measures can help prevent acts of war and violence. Navi Pillay has also contributed to strengthening the institutions of international law. Her independence, expertise and steadfastness have made her one of the most respected international jurists of our time,” the committee on social media.

Who is Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay?

Born on 141 in Dublin, South Africa, she faced the country’s apartheid system, which enforced racial discrimination. Pillay studied at the University of Natal, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1963 and a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1965. She later earned postgraduate law degrees from Harvard University, including a doctorate in juridical science in 1988.

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In 1967, she became the first woman to set up a law practice in Natal, today’s KwaZulu-Natal. She would go on to be the first Black woman appointed a judge of South Africa’s High Court. Those early years set the course for her later work. She went on to hold powerful institutions accountable and to make sure that people who had suffered abuses were not shut out of the legal process.

Pillay was appointed a judge of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) in 1995. Established by the United Nations, the tribunal was tasked with prosecuting those behind the 1994 genocide and other grave breaches of international humanitarian law in Rwanda. She later served two terms as its president, from 1999 to 2003.

She was among the judges in the prosecution of Jean-Paul Akayesu, the former mayor of Taba, one of the tribunal’s most significant cases. The tribunal recognised that rape and sexual violence may constitute acts of genocide if committed with intent to destroy a protected group in whole or in part.

Pillay was elected a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2003. The ICC is the permanent court established to prosecute individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and, in specified circumstances, the crime of aggression. Her election followed her service at the Rwanda tribunal.

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In September 2008, Pillay assumed office as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, having been appointed by the General Assembly. She served until 2014, leading the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which promotes and protects human rights around the world.

The role put her at the heart of the world’s biggest rights debates: state accountability, discrimination, civil liberties, conflict, and protecting vulnerable communities. Her message was consistent. Human rights are universal, defenders must be protected, and serious violations must not go unanswered.

Her tenure ended in 2014, but her work in international law and human rights advocacy continued to shape discussions about justice and accountability. The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize recognises her efforts to promote peace and international law.