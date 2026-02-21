Home

Who is Justice Brett Kavanaugh? The US judge who backed Trump’s tariff powers

The US Supreme Court struck down Donald Trump’s tariff regime, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh dissented, warning of major economic consequences and defending broader presidential authority under federal trade laws.

Who is Justice Brett Kavanaugh? (AI generated image)

In a landmark ruling today, Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported goods were declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. According to today’s decision, Trump overstepped his authority by enacting tariffs on goods from all around the world without congressional approval.

On February 20, 2026, the court determined that Trump did not have the power to impose global tariffs on goods because he did not do so under the specific guidelines of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, passed in 1977. It was determined that Trump acted outside of his power because Congress holds the power to tax, tariffs being one of those taxes.

Trump’s new tariffs were challenged by America’s largest businesses. The conservative Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Trump overstepped his power.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said the law Trump used to justify the tariffs, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, did not specifically mention tariffs and that “the Constitution’s allocation of this power” to Congress.

In a strongly worded dissent, three conservative justices – Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh – maintained that the tariffs were legal under existing laws. They also warned of the decision’s “significant interim consequences.”

Will Tariffs Be Refunded?

Kavanaugh maintained in his dissent that while the Supreme Court took away Trump’s power to enact tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, he still maintains the power to impose tariffs under many other laws.

President Donald Trump gestures as he announces his administration’s economic agenda at the GOPWealth2019. Conservative Political Action Conference at National Harbor in Largo Friday, March 15, 2019.

The laws Kavanaugh mentions include the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the Trade Act of 1974, and the Tariff Act of 1930. Kavanaugh added that the ruling will have “substantial interim consequences,” including billions of dollars of tariffs that may have to be paid back to importers who have paid these tariffs.

Who Is Justice Brett Kavanaugh?

Kavanaugh is a graduate of Yale College and Yale Law School. Before his nomination to the Supreme Court by Donald Trump, he served in the George W. Bush administration as a lawyer for many of his administrations’ actions.

He was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Trump and has been serving since October 2018. Before serving on the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh served as a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Since his appointment to the highest court in the land, Kavanaugh has voted on cases involving abortion, the power of federal agencies, and the rights of Americans. This is not the first time that Justice Kavanaugh has sparred with the more liberal justices of the Supreme Court. He often, as did with this decision, focuses his jurisprudence on the power of Congress to make decisions.

Who Can Still Impose Tariffs?

President Trump can still impose tariffs but will have to use different justification than the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Trump said in a statement that he would find a way to impose tariffs again.

This decision will have widespread effects on America and its trading partners.

The World Reacts to The Supreme Court Ruling On Tariffs

Despite Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s early assurance that the ruling would not affect tariffs, stocks plummeted when the news was officially released. Trump’s primary targets of tariffs will also have to adjust their expectations.

Trump has not commented on whether or not he would have to pay back tariffs. Those tariffs could cost up to $50 billion.

