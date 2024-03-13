Who Is Lady Rose Hanbury, Rumoured ‘Girlfriend’ Of Prince William In Spotlight Amid Kate Middleton Photo Controversy

Amid the ongoing Kate Middleton Photo Controversy, another name is in the spotlight and that is of Lady Rose Hanbury; she is the rumoured girlfriend of Prince William. Know all about her...

Lady Rose Hanbury, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton

New Delhi: The UK Royal Family is extremely popular and everyone from around the world, is interested in knowing about the life of the royals inside the Buckingham Palace. Almost a month after King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis Announcement, the Royal Family has again been in the headlines and this time it is about King Charles’ son and daughter-in-law. Princess Kate Middleton, who has been away from the limelight an ‘abdominal surgery’, became a topic of discussion after she shared a Mother’s Day post with he three children – the picture was heavily edited and reports said that it was AI-generated. Amid this ongoing Kate Middleton Photo Controversy, a third name that has been in the spotlight, is of Lady Rose Hanbury, who is the rumoured ‘girlfriend’ of Prince William. Know all about Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury…

Lady Rose Hanbury Rumoured Girlfriend Of Prince William?

As mentioned earlier, amid the Kate-Drama, the name of Lady Rose Hanbury is cropping up, who according to media reports, is Prince William’s ‘mistress’. While her name is cropping up amid the current controversy, the rumours are not new and have been doing rounds since 2019. Reports suggest that Prince William and Lady Rose Hanbury celebrated Valentine’s Day together and the latest photograph of Kate Middleton with Prince William in the car, is not Kate but Lady Rose according to some netizens.

If this is how they launch Camilla 2.0 it really is going to break the internet… and maybe the monarchy pic.twitter.com/QP97P8dVnf — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) March 11, 2024

Who Is Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury?

Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury is the wife of David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. Lady Sarah Rose attended Stowe School before becoming a student at The Open University in England and apart from working with charities, Lady Hanbury recently worked as an interior designer and has also been a model; she features in campaigns for brads including Miu Miu and Poplin London. Rose Hanbury ahs also briefly pursued a career in politics. Lady Rose and her husband have twins – Earl of Rocksavage Alexader Hugh George and Lord Oliver Timothy George and Lady Iris Marina Aline.

What Is Kate Middleton Photo Controversy?

Speaking about the Kate Middleton Photo Controversy, on Mother’s Day this year, the official account shared a post where the Princess was posing with her three children. However, this photo was extracted by the news agencies because it was heavily edited, the wedding ring was missing and social media users believed that it wasn’t the Princess in the photo, but it was AI-generated. Kate Middleton then also issued an apology on social media saying that it was amateur editing on her part.

